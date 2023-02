New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court against Whitestone Home Furnishings, doing business as Saatva. The suit accuses Saatva of overcharging tax monies on sales at a higher tax rate than the correct applicable 'use tax' allows. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00764, Robertson v. Whitestone Home Furnishings, LLC d/b/a Saatva.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 02, 2023, 10:54 AM