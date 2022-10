Who Got The Work

Mohammad Ghiasuddin of Margolis Edelstein has entered an appearance for Federal Defenders Angie Halim and Mark Wilson in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed pro se Aug. 29 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Thomas Robertson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe, is 2:22-cv-03532, Robertson v. United States et al.

October 13, 2022, 10:14 AM