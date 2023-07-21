New Suit - Employment

McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by employee Rachel Robertson, who was allegedly reprimanded after refusing to wear a mask. According to the complaint, the company required Robertson to wear the mask after granting her request for a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02334, Robertson v. McKesson Corp. et al.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 5:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Rachel Robertson

defendants

McKesson Corporation

Anna Green

Carol Scott

Jeff Starner

Jennifer Church

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination