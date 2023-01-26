New Suit - Class Action

Four death row inmates filed a civil rights class action against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over solitary confinement. The suit, brought by Hogan Lovells on behalf of a class of nearly 200 death row inmates, alleges that by placing inmates into solitary confinement for a mandatory and indefinite period of time, the state inflicts physical and psychological damage in violation of the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The case is 4:23-cv-00283, Robertson et al. v. Collier et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 26, 2023, 1:10 PM