Robertshaw Bankruptcy Order Could Affect Similar Transaction...

Debevoise & Plimpton prevailed on behalf of private equity client One Rock Capital Partners LLC in a bankruptcy lawsuit against Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. over transactions with an affiliated company. After a rigorous six-day trial in the Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court, Judge Christopher Lopez issued a 122-page order validating One Rock's actions and reaffirming the principle that equity partners have a right to safeguard their investments, Debevoise said.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2024, 12:34 PM