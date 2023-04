Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mayer LLP on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Uber to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry on behalf of Roderick Roberts, who contends that an Uber driver closed a car door on his hand, resulting in a partial amputation of a finger. The case is 5:23-cv-00545, Roberts v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 27, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Roderick Roberts

defendants

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mayer LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision