Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Travelers Indemnity to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by 770GoodLaw and the Alex Nguyen Law Firm on behalf of Patricia Roberts. The case is 1:23-cv-00393, Roberts v. The Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

January 28, 2023, 12:02 PM