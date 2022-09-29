Who Got The Work

Maria K. Vigilante of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Kingston Data & Credit International Inc., Anytime Fitness, the health club chain, and another defendant in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case, which arises from attempts to collect alleged unpaid membership fees, was filed Aug. 15 in Florida Middle District Court by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Michael A. Roberts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr., is 5:22-cv-00359, Roberts v. Kingston Data & Credit International Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 29, 2022, 10:19 AM