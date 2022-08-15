New Suit - Consumer

Anytime Fitness, the health club chain, and Kingston Data & Credit International Inc. were sued Monday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit, which arises from attempts to collect alleged unpaid membership fees, was filed by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Michael A. Roberts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00359, Roberts v. Kingston Data & Credit International, Inc. et al.

August 15, 2022, 3:16 PM