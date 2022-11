New Suit - Consumer

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Glendale Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram were sued Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, which alleges breach of warranty, was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of Wilbert Roberts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08393, Roberts v. FCA US LLC et al.

November 17, 2022, 1:46 PM