Who Got The Work

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin partners David J. Shannon and Vlada Tasich have stepped in to represent Family Practice Center in a pending data breach class action. The suit was filed Nov. 10 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Keller Postman; Pogust Goodhead LLC; and Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, is 4:22-cv-01804, Roberts v. Family Practice Center, PC.

Health Care

December 26, 2022, 1:02 PM