New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Family Practice Center PC, a full-service medical center operator, was slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Oct. 2021 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of patients. The action is backed by Keller Postman; Pogust Goodhead LLC; and Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01804, Roberts v. Family Practice Center, PC.

Health Care

November 11, 2022, 6:11 AM