Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Brown & Brown to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by D. Law Group/Mark D. Downey on behalf of a former employee alleging pregnancy-related discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00559, Roberts v. Brown and Brown Insurance Inc.

Insurance

June 17, 2023, 11:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Heather Grace Roberts

defendants

Brown and Brown Insurance, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination