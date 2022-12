Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at HeplerBroom on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Biomet Inc. and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by O'Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin and Bachus & Schanker on behalf of Keith Roberts. The lawsuit centers on an allegedly defective hip implant device. The case is 4:22-cv-01283, Roberts v. Biomet Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 30, 2022, 7:25 PM