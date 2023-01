Who Got The Work

Joshua Busch and Stephanie A. Koltookian of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for Biomet Inc. and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 30 in Missouri Eastern District Court by O'Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin and Bachus & Schanker on behalf of Keith Roberts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel, is 4:22-cv-01283, Roberts v. Biomet Inc. et al.

Missouri

January 14, 2023, 8:04 AM