Who Got The Work

Stacey A. Scrivani of Stevens & Lee has entered an appearance for Bayhealth Medical Center Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit was filed March 24 in Delaware District Court by Schmittinger & Rodriguez on behalf of an employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption to Bayhealth's vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00330, Roberts v. Bayhealth Medical Center, Inc.

Health Care

May 08, 2023, 9:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Maricar R. Roberts

Plaintiffs

Schmittinger Rodriguez

defendants

Bayhealth Medical Center, Inc.

defendant counsels

Stevens & Lee

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination