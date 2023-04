News From Law.com

Pronouncing Yegiazaryan v. Smagin was no trouble for Chief Justice Roberts today. Remembering to call on Justice Barrett apparently continues to be. Plus, the post-Dobbs praise of Justice Alito by conservatives continues apace with a new round of law review articles on the justice from prominent judges and scholars.

April 26, 2023, 6:45 AM

