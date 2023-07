Who Got The Work

UPS has turned to attorney Dion Farganis of Lathrop GPM to fight a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 18 in Minnesota District Court by CrossCastle PLLC on behalf of two former employees who were allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson, is 0:23-cv-01422, Roberts et al v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Alecxavier Johnson

James Roberts

Mr. James Roberts

Crosscastle PLLC

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Lathrop GPM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination