New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued for employment discrimination on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by CrossCastle on behalf of James Roberts and Alecxavier Johnson, who were allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01422, Roberts et al. v. United Parcel Service Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 18, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Alecxavier Johnson

Mr. James Roberts

Plaintiffs

Crosscastle PLLC

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination