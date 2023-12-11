Who Got The Work

Brett C. Bartlett and Lennon B. Haas of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in as defense counsel to Publix Super Markets in a pending collective employment action. The complaint, filed Oct. 26 in Florida Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan and the Shavitz Law Group, contends that the defendant failed to provide legally compliant meal and rest periods, failed to compensate workers for off-the-clock labor, failed to properly calculate overtime wages and otherwise violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:23-cv-02447, Roberts et al v. Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 11, 2023, 9:27 AM

Brandy Moore

Caitlin Throckmorton

Carter Hubbs

Christopher Roberts

Jessica Schaffer

Morgan & Morgan

Shavitz Law Group, P.A.

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Alexis Sutton

Elton Mordis

Klaus Meyer

Rob McGahen

Shenika Sheppard

Seyfarth Shaw

Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC

Morgan & Morgan

Shavitz Law Group, P.A.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations