Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against First Clearing, a brokerage firm correspondent, to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover nearly $400,000 for an unpaid line of credit, was filed by the Carlisle Law Firm on behalf of Catherine Roberts and Matthew Roberts. The case is 1:23-cv-02685, Roberts et al v. First Clearing LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 17, 2023, 1:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Catherine Roberts

Matthew Roberts

Plaintiffs

Carlisle Law Firm

defendants

First Clearing, LLC

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract