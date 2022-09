New Suit

Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action, which pertains to a disputed property damage claim, was brought by Danahy & Dunnavant on behalf of Blake Roberts and Kerry Roberts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01653, Roberts et al v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 9:22 AM