Daniel L. Schwartz of Day Pitney and Kayvan B. Sadeghi of Jenner & Block have entered appearances for executives of Voyager Digital, a financial services company that generates revenue through cryptocurrency trading and lending, in a pending securities class action. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to register their 'Voyager Earn Accounts' and 'Voyager tokens,' which are classified as 'securities,' with the SEC and was filed Nov. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Scott + Scott and Taylor-Copeland Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:22-cv-09590, Roberts et al. v. Ehrlich et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 01, 2022, 9:22 AM