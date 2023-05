Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Crowe & Dunlevy on Thursday removed an environmental lawsuit against Citation Oil & Gas Corp. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Blaney Tipton Hiersche & Odom on behalf of John Roberts and Misty Roberts. The complaint alleges that toxic substances from the defendant’s gas and oil producing wells contaminated the plaintiff’s drinking water well. The case is 5:23-cv-00413, Roberts et al v. Citation Oil & Gas Corporation.

Energy

May 11, 2023, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

John Roberts

Misty Roberts

Plaintiffs

Blaney Tipton Hiersche & Odom, PLLC

Blaney, Tweedy Tipton & Hiersche PLLC

defendants

Citation Oil & Gas Corporation

defendant counsels

Crowe & Dunlevy

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference