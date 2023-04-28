New Suit - Consumer Class Actions

Gutride Safier filed a consumer class action Friday in California Northern District Court against bedding product manufacturer Avocado Mattress LLC. According to the complaint, a mattress manufactured by the defendants contains ‘a litany of synthetic chemicals.’ The suit alleges that given the product’s contents, the defendant’s branding of the product as natural and non-toxic is misleading to consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02072, Roberts et al v. Avocado Mattress L.L.C.

California

April 28, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Akeem Pina

Richard Roberts

Gutride Safier

defendants

Avocado Mattress L.L.C.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct