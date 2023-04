News From Law.com

It's not yet clear who's going to be testifying at next week's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform, but it's not going to be Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., despite Chairman Dick Durbin's "invitation" to him this month. Roberts formally turned down the offer to appear before the committee in a letter to the Illinois Democrat on Tuesday.

District of Columbia

April 25, 2023, 7:40 PM

