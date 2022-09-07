New Suit - Copyright

Potter Anderson & Corroon filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Robert S. Wilcox. The complaint targets Shaxian Luke Electronic Technology Co. for selling traffic light controllers that are allegedly identical to the plaintiff’s light controllers and utilizes a similar packaging and manual format without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01177, Robert S. Wilcox et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2022, 3:22 PM