News From Law.com

Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Friday detailing allegations of bribes received by U.S. Senator Robert Menendez and his wife, Nadine, in exchange for promises of official acts by the senator. For the Department of Justice, the indictment represents the second time it charged Menendez with corruption, with the first prosecution ending in defeat after a mistrial was declared in 2018.

Government

September 22, 2023, 2:50 PM

nature of claim: /