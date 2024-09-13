Who Got The Work

Martin H. Orlick, Stuart K. Tubis and Christopher Whang from Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell have stepped in to represent Yoojoong Yoon d/b/a Laguna Beach Cleaners and Robert C. Gall M.D. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by So Cal Equal Access Group on behalf of Robert Mena, alleges that the plaintiff was denied full access to the facility due to physical barriers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 8:24-cv-01647, Robert Mena v. Yoojong Yoon et al.

Business Services

September 13, 2024, 11:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Mena

Plaintiffs

So Cal Equal Access Group

Defendants

Does

M.D. Robert C. Gall

Robert C. Gall, M.D.

Yoojoong Yoon

defendant counsels

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA