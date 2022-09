Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ely & Isenberg on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, concerning underlying litigation alleging injuries from asbestos, was filed by Daniell, Upton, Anderson, Law & Busby on behalf of Robert J. Baggett Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-00348, Robert J. Baggett, Inc. v. The Travelers Indemnity Company.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 4:06 PM