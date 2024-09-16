Robert Hur, Special Counsel in Biden Classified Documents Ca...

News From Law.com

King & Spalding announced Monday that two former Department of Justice officials are returning to the firm, including one whose report earlier this year on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents gained him instant notoriety when he called Biden a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Robert Hur returned to the firm after serving in multiple senior leadership roles in the U.S. Department of Justice, including as special counsel at the request of Attorney General Merrick Garland, and as both U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland and principal associate deputy U.S. attorney general.

September 16, 2024, 10:13 AM