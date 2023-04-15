Who Got The Work

Rebecca B. Chaney and Emily T. Kuwahara of Crowell & Moring have stepped in to represent BSH Home Appliances Corp. in a pending product liability class action. The suit, filed March 1 in California Central District Court by Dovel & Luner, contends that the defendant's natural gas stoves release health-harming pollutants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:23-cv-00358, Robert Hedrick v. Bsh Home Appliances Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 15, 2023, 9:56 AM

