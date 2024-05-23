Who Got The Work

Jackson Morgus of Burke, Williams & Sorensen has entered an appearance for Alameda County in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed April 8 in California Northern District Court by Pointer & Buelna on behalf of Jahbree Roberson, who contends that he suffered from emotional distress and disability after his two toes were amputated following a failure of proper medical treatment while incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang, is 4:24-cv-02106, Roberson v. Alameda County.

Government

May 23, 2024, 9:09 AM

