Who Got The Work

Kubicki Draper shareholder Barbara Fox has entered an appearance for Health Career Institute (HCI) in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 2 in Florida Southern District Court by Mayer Law and Project on Predatory Student Lending, accuses HCI, which offers an associate of science in nursing program, of blocking certain nursing students from graduating in order to artificially inflate the program’s passage rates after it became aware that its registered nursing program was at risk of termination by the Florida Board of Nursing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 9:22-cv-81883, Roberson et al v. Health Career Institute LLC et al.

Health Care

January 16, 2023, 7:58 AM