Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Krentsel Guzman Herbert on behalf of John Robbins, brings claims in connection with the death of a resident from COVID-19. The case is 1:23-cv-00072, Robbins v. CLR New Paltz, LLC.

Health Care

January 21, 2023, 10:03 AM