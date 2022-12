Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Winston & Strawn on Friday removed a real estate lawsuit against Bank of America to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Eric Robbins, seeks a judgment allowing Robbins to adversely possess his childhood home. The case is 1:22-cv-07648, Robbins v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 12:35 PM