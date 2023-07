News From Law.com

Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield attorneys recently secured a favorable opinion from the Georgia Court of Appeals in a yearslong dispute between Stonecrest city and their client, defendant-appellant Metro Green. The unanimous opinion, authored by Chief Judge Amanda Mercier, reversed a trial court ruling that ordered the recycling company to stop operations due to what the city described as an erroneously issued permit.

Construction & Engineering

July 25, 2023, 6:19 PM

