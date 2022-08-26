New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Deere & Company, the tractor and farm machinery manufacturer, was hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Foote, Mielke, Chavez & O'Neil and other counsel, contends that Deere monopolized the market for repairing farming equipment by making software and repair tools for its new generation of equipment inaccessible to farmers and independent repair shops. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-50294, Robbins Family Grain, LLC v. Deere & Company.

Agriculture

