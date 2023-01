Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Reliance Standard Life Insurance to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking long-term disability coverage, was filed by Mehr Fairbanks & Peterson Trial Lawyers on behalf of Lisa Roark. The case is 7:23-cv-00001, Roark v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company.

Kentucky

January 04, 2023, 3:04 PM