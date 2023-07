Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against HME Inc. and M3 Fire Apparatus LLC to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Roane County, Tennessee, seeks to rescind a contract for a fire truck due to misrepresentations regarding the utility of the vehicle. The case is 3:23-cv-00270, Roane County, Tennessee v. M3 Fire Apparatus, LLC et al.

Government

July 27, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Roane County, Tennessee

defendants

Hme, Inc.

M3 Fire Apparatus, LLC

defendant counsels

Stites & Harbison

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract