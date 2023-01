News From Law.com

Through the first nine months of 2022, traffic fatalities declined around 0.2% compared with the same period the year prior, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which reported 31,785 people died in traffic crashes. The NHTSA reported the fatality rate for 2022's first nine months fell to 1.3 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, down from 1.32 during the same period in 2021.

Property & Casualty

January 17, 2023, 7:17 AM