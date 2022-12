New Suit - Trademark

Greenberg Traurig filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Singapore-based Roadget Business Pte. Ltd. The suit accuses Whaleco Inc. of impersonating Roadget’s 'Shein' brand on social media and using copyrighted images in its product listings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07119, Roadget Business PTE. Ltd. v. Whaleco, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 17, 2022, 3:00 PM