Who Got The Work

Thomas M. Hancock and Jake Carroll of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough have stepped in to defend Spark Power in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed July 14 in Kentucky Western District Court by Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore on behalf of Road Dog Industrial, seeks payment of more than $1.4 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for staffing services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, is 3:22-cv-00365, Road Dog Industrial, LLC v. Spark Power, LLC.

Kentucky

August 29, 2022, 10:25 AM