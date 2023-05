New Suit - Class Action

The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment class action against Tailgaters, VRA LLC and A-M-H-D LLC, all members of the Tailgaters restaurant chain, in Texas Northern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint accuses the defendant of using illegal tipping practices which led to employees being paid under the federal minimum wage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01195, Roach v. Tailgaters Vra LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 24, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Roach

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

A-M-H-D LLC

Tailgaters, Vra LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches