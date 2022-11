Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Hospitality Ventures Management LLC, doing business as Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale Plantation, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Bodden & Bennett Law Group on behalf of Ian Roach. The case is 0:22-cv-62188, Roach v. Hospitality Ventures Management, LLC d/b/a Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale Plantation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 21, 2022, 5:57 PM