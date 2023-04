Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate New Jersey Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Barry, Corrado & Grassi on behalf of Elizabeth Roach. The case is 1:23-cv-02210, Roach v. Allstate New Jersey Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Roach

defendants

Allstate New Jersey Insurance Company

John Doe (1-10) Fictitious Names

John Doe, Inc. (1-10) Fictitious Names

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute