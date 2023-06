Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Ferrari Financial Services and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for catastrophic engine failure repairs, was filed by the Law Offices of Joseph A Romagnolo on behalf of a 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast owner. The case is n 1:23-cv-04491, Rns Holdings New York Inc. v. Ferrari of Long Island.

Automotive

June 17, 2023, 1:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Rns Holdings New York, Inc.

Robert Bernardo

defendants

Ferrari Financial Services

Ferrari of Long Island

Ferrari of North America

McGovern Auto Group

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract