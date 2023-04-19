New Suit - Copyright

Parsons Behle & Latimer and Norton Rose Fulbright filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of software developer RMG Media. The suit targets Boating Investment Group, operator of boat parts seller iBoats, and Donovan Marine for allegedly transferring without consent ownership of copyrighted source code to a third party as part of an asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00251, Rmg Media v. Donovan Marine Inc et al.

April 19, 2023, 8:26 PM

Rmg Media

Parsons Behle & Latimer

Boating Investment Group

Donovan Marine Inc

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims