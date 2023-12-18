Who Got The Work

Brian R. Pollack of Winston & Strawn has entered an appearance for Sonic Foundry Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Willard Alonzo Stanback on behalf of RLP Ventures LLC, pursues claims against the defendant for its ongoing use of the 'Mosaic' mark and contends that use of the mark is confusingly similar in sound, appearance and commercial impression to the plaintiff's 'Mosaec' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff is 1:23-cv-10355, Rlp Ventures LLC v. Sonic Foundry, Inc.

December 18, 2023

