New Suit

Stewart Information Services, Doma Title Insurance and NHN Properties were hit with an interpleader lawsuit on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Wright Constable & Skeen on behalf of RLI Insurance, seeks to resolve competing claims relating to a surety bond. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02075, RLI Insurance Co. v. Stewart Title Guaranty Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 17, 2022, 1:02 PM